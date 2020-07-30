Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore earned some well-deserved recognition Wednesday night when the New England Patriots cornerback ranked No. 9 on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020.”

The honor, voted on by fellow players, recognized Gilmore as not only a top 10 player in the league, but also the game’s highest-ranked corner.

Well, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year reacted to it Thursday on his Instagram, and posted a true-to-character response that Patriots fans will love to hear.

“The best thing about the grind is that it don’t stop!,” Gilmore captioned the photo. “I appreciate the love from my peers & the ones out there going against me week in and week out. It hits different when you’re all after the same goals! Feeling Thankful. Feeling Blessed. Feeling more motivated than ever…”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who earned the NFL MVP Award in 2019, ranked No. 1 while Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes had a simple reaction to finishing fourth in the voting.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports