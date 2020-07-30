Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson was awarded the 2019 NFL League MVP last season, and it looks like his peers approved of that distinction.

The NFL on Wednesday released its rankings for the NFL Top 100, where players cast their votes to determine the best players in the league ahead of the season.

And the Baltimore Ravens quarterback came in at No. 1 this year.

Jackson finished his 2019 campaign with a league-best 36 touchdowns passes and an NFL record of 1,206 rushing yards in addition to his Pro Bowl selection and a First-Team All-Pro nod.

Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas rounded out the top five.

This marks the seventh time in the event’s 10-year history that a quarterback earned the top spot.

