Save for Stephon Gilmore and the rest of the members of the “99 Club,” most NFL players likely have an issue with their “Madden 21” rating.

Cam Newton sure does.

The Patriots on Monday shared a graphic of their players who boast a “Madden 21” rating of 80 or better, which included the likes of Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Julian Edelman. Newton, who currently owns a 78 rating in the latest installment of the popular football video game, was not featured in the post, which prompted the veteran quarterback to sound off in the comment section.

Considering Newton was limited to two games in 2019 and was hobbled by a shoulder injury in 2018, the folks at EA Sports kind of had their hands tied in issuing the 2015 NFL MVP a “Madden 21” rating out of the gate. But if Newton lives up to expectations in Foxboro, his billing surely will increase as the season progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images