Randy Moss misses Tom Brady, but not to the point where he’s trying to reunite with the star quarterback on the gridiron.

Brady recently revisited his days with Moss in an episode of Apple TV’s “Greatness Code.” The six-time Super Bowl champion reminisced on his “perfect night” back in 2007 when he torched the Buffalo Bills for five touchdowns, four of which went to Moss. Brady shouted out Moss while sharing a clip of the “Greatness Code” episode on Twitter and jokingly pitched the Hall of Fame wide receiver on joining the Buccaneers.

But considering all of the offensive weapons Brady has down in Tampa Bay, Moss isn’t sure he’d be able to crack the roster.

Sun nite in Buffalo??4tds in the 1st half!We all rocked that nite!!Thanks 4 the memories TB!Really…..come tryout 4 this team??I won't make that team wit dem boys!!Ill take my memories and RUNNNNNN!❤❤❤❤❤ and miss u brother👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) July 10, 2020

It’s tough to imagine Brady will reach the 50-touchdown mark in 2020 like he did with the help of Moss 13 years ago. But with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski at his disposal, TB12 is set up to stuff the stat sheet this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images