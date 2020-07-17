Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s 2020 roster options continue to take shape.

The Red Sox on Friday added nine players to their 60-man player pool for the upcoming season. All were assigned to the club’s alternate training site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

The nine players include:

Jeter Downs, IF

Jarren Duran, OF

Josh Ockimey, 1B

Jhonny Pereda, C

R.J. Alvarez, RHP

Tanner Houck, RHP

Bryan Mata, RHP

Jay Groome, LHP

Bobby Poyner, LHP

The Red Sox, who now have 56 players (and four open spots) in their player pool, also reassigned four others to the alternate training site: Right-handed pitchers Mike Shawaryn and Domingo Tapia, left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham and catcher/infielder Connor Wong.

The Red Sox earlier this week placed three left-handed pitchers — Eduardo Rodriguez, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor — on the injured list. They’re not included among the aforementioned 56 players.

Boston begins its 60-game regular-season schedule next Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images