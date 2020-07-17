Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have more cap space now than they did just two weeks ago, benefitting from grievance settlements with Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez.

However, a few potential cuts could help save the Patriots more money, especially at positions where there could be a healthy competition to begin with.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, who covers the Patriots, listed five different players Friday “who could be in danger of losing their roster spots.”

Here’s who that includes:

Offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor (cap savings: $2.13 million)

The Patriots now have multiple cheaper options (Najee Toran, Micheal Onwenu, Justin Herron) at backup guard, so Eluemunor is going to have to come to play or he’s an easy avenue to gain cap space.

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (cap savings: $750,000)

Patriots now have Yodny Cajuste (2019 third-round pick) and Justin Herron (2020 sixth-round pick) ready to go as options if Cunningham doesn’t grab a job.

Marcus Cannon (cap savings: $4.49 million)

In a perfect world for the Patriots, Cajuste has a terrific camp and supplants Cannon as the starter, which would free up a good chunk of cap space. Herron would also need to prove he’s a solid backup option at both tackles spots for that to happen. I think that’s a longshot, but the Patriots could find another tackle option on another roster again.

Deatrich Wise (cap savings: $1.9 million)

Wise is a good player, he just doesn’t fit this scheme as well as his first couple of years and there are many more options on the roster, either on the edge (Josh Uche, Derek Rivers, UDFA Nick Coe, UDFA Trevon Hill) or inside (Byron Cowart, Nick Thurman).

Mohamed Sanu (cap savings: $6.5 million)

So I think the Patriots will give this a go for a while — especially considering the second-round pick they traded to get him — but the Patriots have a whole host of young slot players (Jakobi Meyers, Olszewski, Devin Ross and UDFAs Will Hastings, Sean Riley and Jeff Thomas) who could make it appealing for the Patriots to take back $6.5 million in cap space.

Of course, some of those names — Cannon, Sanu — are more recognizable to the common fan, but perhaps head coach Bill Belichick will try to find a way to do it without a key contributor from past years.

The Patriots are scheduled to begin training camp on July 28.