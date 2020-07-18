Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox fans will be treated to some Nasty Nate in less than a week.

The Red Sox announced Saturday right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will be the team’s Opening Day starter Friday, the first night of a three-game home stand against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston will host the Baltimore at Fenway Park starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, which you will be able to watch on NESN.

‼️ Nasty Nate is opening 2020 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9DwjwC4O8r — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2020

Eovaldi had been rumored to be the club’s Opening Day starter, especially after fellow pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t start the MLB’s Summer Camp with the team due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke praised Eovaldi earlier this month for his pitching performance during camp, and Eovaldi enters the season as one of, if not Boston’s most important player.

Well, safe to say we’re all looking forward to seeing Eovaldi take the mound to kick off what will certainly be a unique season, both in Boston and across the league.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images