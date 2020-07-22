Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got a real taste on how the 2020 campaign could play out — empty.

Fanless Fenway Park was certainly a different experience Tuesday night as the Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of three exhibition games. Toronto, as you may have heard, came out on top with a 8-6 win over the Sox.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, though, offered a somewhat optimistic mindset after the first real experience Tuesday. The scenario, while obviously not ideal, is adaptable in Roenicke’s eyes.

“I think, you know, this is going to be OK,” Roenicke told reporters, as seen on Red Sox Extra Innings Live. “Guys know how important it is. And I think the adrenaline they get just knowing they’re still playing a game that’s important, and against opponents, I think that’ll make the difference.”

Well, that’s good to hear.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images