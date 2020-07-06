Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rejoice, Red Sox fans. We have Boston’s 2020 schedule.

Most of the squad has been at Fenway Park for Summer Camp as the Sox prepare to begin the 60-game shortened season. And now we know when regular-season baseball will happen for Boston.

The Red Sox will open their season at home July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston also will play its rival New York Yankees a total of 10 times, with seven of those games taking place at Yankee Stadium.

Here’s the full schedule with opponents, dates and times, which was released Monday night.

We know fans won’t be allowed to attend games in Boston to start the season. Gov. Charlie Baker wouldn’t commit to allowing spectators at games later in the year, though, as the COVID-19 pandemic still is sweeping the United States.

