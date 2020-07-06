Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes made it clear to Kansas City he won’t be going anywhere for a long, long time.

The Super Bowl LIV MVP and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a ridiculous 10-year deal worth $503 million Monday, keeping him in a Kansas City uniform through the 2031 season.

And while the contract is not yet official, that didn’t stop Mahomes from all but confirming he’s not going anywhere.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Mahomes also couldn’t resist adding some humor to the matter when DeShon Elliott tweeted he now understood the reason behind the QB’s absence at Monday’s workout.

Had to make a quick trip I’ll be back tomorrow 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mllfzNXdXj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

It was rumored back in January that Mahomes and the Chiefs would come to an agreement on an extension within 12-15 months. But we don’t think Chiefs Kingdom, or Mahomes for that matter, will complain that it came in just a matter of six months.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports