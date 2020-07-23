Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Collin McHugh probably was in line for a prominent role this season with the Red Sox, whose pitching situation is surrounded by uncertainty.

Instead, the veteran right-hander will be taking in the 2020 Major League Baseball campaign as a spectator.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke on Sunday revealed McHugh, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in early March, had decided to opt out of the new season. Roenicke explained McHugh wasn’t satisfied with the progression of his rehab from an offseason, non-surgical elbow procedure and elected to continue his recovery back home with his family.

McHugh addressed the situation in a series of tweets Wednesday night, explaining how tough of a decision it was to make while also praising the Red Sox organization.

As the Red Sox reported, I have made the decision to opt out of the 2020 baseball season. It’s been a difficult choice for me and my family, and not at all what we had intended for this year. — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 23, 2020

My family and I knew the conditions and risks involved in playing this season, and in spite of the obstacles, decided to make it happen. — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 23, 2020

I want to thank Chaim Bloom, Sam Kennedy, and the entire organization for its unwavering commitment to player health and their leadership In advocating for social justice. — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 23, 2020

I don’t know what the future holds for me in baseball, but I look forward to following along this year as the fan I’ll always be. — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) July 23, 2020

The Red Sox wasted little time adding an arm following McHugh’s opt-out, as they acquired right-hander Dylan Covey in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Covey, who spent the last three seasons with the Chicago White Sox, has the potential to be a starter or a multi-inning reliever with Boston.

The Red Sox will kick off their 2020 regular season Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images