Collin McHugh probably was in line for a prominent role this season with the Red Sox, whose pitching situation is surrounded by uncertainty.

Instead, the veteran right-hander will be taking in the 2020 Major League Baseball campaign as a spectator.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke on Sunday revealed McHugh, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in early March, had decided to opt out of the new season. Roenicke explained McHugh wasn’t satisfied with the progression of his rehab from an offseason, non-surgical elbow procedure and elected to continue his recovery back home with his family.

McHugh addressed the situation in a series of tweets Wednesday night, explaining how tough of a decision it was to make while also praising the Red Sox organization.

The Red Sox wasted little time adding an arm following McHugh’s opt-out, as they acquired right-hander Dylan Covey in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Covey, who spent the last three seasons with the Chicago White Sox, has the potential to be a starter or a multi-inning reliever with Boston.

The Red Sox will kick off their 2020 regular season Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images