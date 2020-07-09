Rafael Devers rejoined his Boston Red Sox teammates for the first time this Summer Camp at Fenway Park on Wednesday. But Ron Roenicke still wants to be cautious with the third baseman.

The Sox manager said during a Zoom call Devers tested negative for COVID-19 three times, but he — along with some others — may have been “possibly exposed” to the virus, so Roenicke just wants to be overly cautious.

“We had some guys that were possibly exposed to somebody with coronavirus,” Roenicke said, via NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase. “This group has tested negative three times. We will continue to test them, just because we’re being overly cautious. That’s kind of why we’ve separated some of the guys from the later workouts.”

Boston has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, including starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. So it certainly makes sense the team wants to be cautious with its players going forward, especially with Opening Day right around the corner.

Devers, though, just wants to be ready and healthy for the season.

“I know with him, he’s a little concerned,” Roenicke said, via Tomase, “because he’s trying to catch up and make sure he’s getting all the work in that he needs.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images