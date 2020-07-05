Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, more popularly known as the Brickyard 400. The race is one of the premier events on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

The rules for our “Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 4 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images