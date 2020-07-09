Tom Brady doesn’t take anything lightly when he steps in between the lines.

Not even in practice.

It seems as though every player who’s come through New England has at least one story that illustrates Brady’s ultra-competitiveness. Devin McCourty, who was teammates with Brady for a decade, surely has more than most. The star safety recently recalled a mistake Brady made in practice a few years back that led to the quarterback diving into tape like a mad man.

“I want to say back in 2014 or ’15, we played somebody that weekend. Tom threw an interception in practice on Friday to Rashaan Melvin, whose locker was right by mine, and threw an interception in the red area,” McCourty said, as seen in a clip shared by House of Highlights. “We was towards the end of practice. The next day, Tom came in and he goes to Mel and he’s like, ‘Man, because of you, I had to watch 109 plays last night on the red area to make sure I can get that ball in there. I remember I turned my head like, ‘Bro, you watched 109 — like, how?””

Now that’s commitment.

We have a feeling Brady might be watching more tape than usual in the upcoming season, his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images