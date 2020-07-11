Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hockey is back, and so too is Torey Krug chirping Brad Marchand.

The two have had some well-documented back-and-forths on social media, and following news of the NHL’s official return, the Boston Bruins defenseman got right back into midseason form.

Krug shared a video on Twitter that has him beating Marchand in bubble hockey (get it?) by scoring a goal on Tuukka Rask.

It’s quite a site.

For months, we’ve all been longing for some normalcy, and who would’ve thought Krug’s social media activity would be what provided that for us?

Training camp begins Monday, and the Bruins’ first round robin game will be Sunday, Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images