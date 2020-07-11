Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t be surprised if NFL players, like players from Major League Baseball, the NBA and other sports leagues, opt of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

With the new NFL season still two months away, there hasn’t been much in the way of news relating to how the global pandemic will impact the 2020 campaign. All we know is there will be little-to-no fans in the stands, and that at least a couple preseasoon games will get axed.

But that soon could change, and in a big way.

Check out this report from Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, who claims a star player is among those considering opting out of the season:

Hearing some names of #NFL players with serious asthma concerns who may opt out of the season — including one elite level guy. Haven’t heard any final decisions yet, but it’s pretty clear some players are seriously weighing sitting out 2020. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 10, 2020

So, who could the player be? Let the speculation begin.

Currently, the NFL plans to proceed with training camp and the 2020 season as scheduled. However, with COVID-19 cases surging across the United States, it remains fair to question whether the league’s optimism is justified.

