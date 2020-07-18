Daniel Bard’s story attracted the attention of many around Major League Baseball on Friday.

Bard, a former Boston Red Sox pitcher, was named to the Colorado Rockies’ Opening Day roster after not having pitched in the majors since 2013. He retired from baseball in 2017 before signing a minor league deal with the Rockies back in February.

Many were happy to hear of Bard’s completed comeback and expressed as much on Twitter.

Take a look:

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images