Daniel Bard’s story attracted the attention of many around Major League Baseball on Friday.

Bard, a former Boston Red Sox pitcher, was named to the Colorado Rockies’ Opening Day roster after not having pitched in the majors since 2013. He retired from baseball in 2017 before signing a minor league deal with the Rockies back in February.

Many were happy to hear of Bard’s completed comeback and expressed as much on Twitter.

Take a look:

Bard has basically done the impossible twice. Players almost never come back from the control woes he experienced in A-ball in 2007; he fast-tracked to big lg dominance by 2009. But … this is amazing, a pitcher who reinvented himself (and retired!) many times over 7 yrs. https://t.co/69DmKVHkSJ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 18, 2020

How about this? Great news. What a road he has been on for eight years now. One of the most accountable and intelligent players we ever covered in these parts. https://t.co/SicsaYklg5 — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 17, 2020

Awesome story! Best of luck to Daniel Bard! Easy to root for!!! https://t.co/gGF0jAsroB — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 18, 2020

So fired up for Daniel Bard. He deserves this. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) July 18, 2020

Daniel Bard is back in the Major Leagues, more than seven years after his last @MLB appearance with the @RedSox. One of the best stories in sports right now. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/LYof57bfba — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 17, 2020

Remarkable comeback as Daniel Bard gets spot on #Rockies' 30-man roster along with Matt Kemp and Chris Owings. https://t.co/5IkYk0pYin — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 17, 2020

Comeback story in the making for Daniel Bard. Hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013, had been out of organized professional baseball entirely since 2017. https://t.co/DpFE5Eo8M2 — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) July 14, 2020

Daniel Bard making it back to the majors after nearly a decade given how badly he lost the strike zone is legitimately awesome and inspiring stuff to me. I hope it keeps working for him. https://t.co/CIdcV6vayw — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 17, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images