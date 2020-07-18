Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry’s rookie season wasn’t anything to write home about.

Harry, the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed the first half of last season due to injury, and the extended time on the sideline seemingly nixed his chances of building strong chemistry with Tom Brady. Harry showcased his star potential in spurts, but limited playing time prevented him from truly putting his name on the map.

Perhaps Harry’s coming out party will take place in Year 2. The young wideout clearly has been working hard this offseason, and he appears to be approaching his sophomore season with the right mindset. Just take a look at his latest Instagram post, which features fellow second-year receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Harry’s role almost certainly will expand in 2020, but it remains to be seen who he’ll be catching passes from. The Arizona State product likely will be prepared for either signal-caller, however, as he’s already got some work in with Cam Newton this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images