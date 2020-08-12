Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain both are in rarefied air, but one will crash back to earth.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Lisbon at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the first match of this season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The matchup pits an Atalanta side that finished third in Italy’s Serie A standings against PSG, which extended its dominance of French soccer by winning Ligue 1 as well as the French Cup and French League Cup.

This is Atalanta’s first foray in the Champions League and they undoubtedly are the Cinderella of this season’s tournament. PSG has been a mainstay of the Champions League knockout rounds since 2013 but has yet to progress beyond the quarterfinals during this current winning era. Is that about to change?

Here’s when and how to watch Atalanta versus PSG:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

