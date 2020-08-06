Barclay Goodrow is a heavy player, but he doesn’t have a history of crossing the line.

Wednesday he crossed the line.

In the third period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anders Bjork received a puck just outside the circle and fired a shot. While the puck was in flight, Goodrow threw himself into Bjork and his elbow caught the head of the Bruins winger, who then ragdolled to the ice.

(You can watch the play here)

The only consequence for Goodrow was a two minute charging penalty. Now, he deserves a call from the Department of Player Safety.

The hit Goodrow made is the exact type that players are trying to get out of the game. And with how contentious the game was, it’s not far fetched to believe that what the Bolts winger was trying to do was paste Bjork on open ice. Maybe he wasn’t hitting to hurt — and it’s worth mentioning the hit didn’t knock Bjork out of the game — but the hit was ugly enough that it borders on the line of indefensible.

And sure, Goodrow’s history isn’t blemished, something that, like if a player gets hurt on the collision, is something the DoPS takes into consideration. But it’s not exactly a secret what Goodrow’s role on the ice is.

The Lightning were criticized all season for not being abrasive enough. Some went as far as declaring that a big reason for Tampa’s embarrassing exit last season at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their response was to acquire Goodrow and Blake Coleman, two guys that have plenty of edge, at the trade deadline and put them together on the third line with Yanni Gourde.

That doesn’t by any means indicate his job is to headhunt, nor is that the insinuation here. He’s not a goon. But if your job is to play with edge, there’s a good chance that at some point in the heat of the moment you’ll take things too far.

There might be a legitimate case Goodrow can make, he’s the one on the ice and we’re not. Maybe Bjork going to a knee caught him by surprise, and what he thought otherwise would’ve been a better hit become nasty.

Maybe he deserves a fine, or maybe even a suspension. Maybe he shouldn’t get anything. But what he should have to do is state his case to George Parros and let him decide.

