The Boston Bruins officially won’t be getting the No. 1 (or No. 2 seed, for that matter) after their 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. But for some, there are more important things to worry about.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said although “that part sucks,” the ultimate goal still is to win 16 games en route to a Stanley Cup. And Tuukka Rask believes his team playing better is more important than where they fall in the Eastern Conference standings.

“I think so,” Rask said during his postgame press conference over Zoom. “If you want to make a run in the playoffs you have to beat every team anyways. The situation is what it is. I think the worst case that’s going to happen is we’re going to lose the locker room in our practice rink so that’s about it. I really don’t care where we finish. We just have to focus on our game and try to improve that come Sunday and going into next week. You got to beat everybody anyways so whatever.”

The Bruins showed more signs of life Wednesday than they did Sunday against Philadelphia. And if Boston can keep that trend going and use its final bout against the Washington Capitals to continue to intensify its game, then it might spell trouble for the B’s opponents.

Of course, a win would be nice, too. But at the end of the day the Bruins still have games on their schedule after they take on the Capitals on Sunday.

