It looked like it was going to be a disappointing night for the Bruins after 40 minutes, but the final 20 minutes of Monday night’s Game 4 clash between Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes changed everything.

Boston was pressing all night but wasn’t able to light the lamp throughout the first two periods. But the flood gates opened in the final period, with Boston putting four goals past the Hurricanes’ netminder to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to the exciting win and spoke about the team’s approach moving forward. Check out what he had to say in the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images