The Red Sox played their final game in the Bronx for the season Monday night, and it went about as well as every other game they’ve played against the Yankees this season.

New York swept Boston for the second time this season Monday night with a 6-3 victory to cap off the four-game series. With the loss, the Sox’s losing streak now sits at eight games.

Despite giving up just two hits and in three innings of work, Martin Perez was handed the loss. Jordan Montgomery, meanwhile, earned the win for New York. Boston made things interesting in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to eke out a victory.

The Sox have lost all seven games it’s played against the Bronx Bombers this season, and will not play them again until their final series of the season beginning Sept. 18.

The Red Sox fell to 6-17 while the Yankees climbed to 16-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Yuck.

Boston’s momentum was halted in the fourth by an 83-minute rain delay, and simply couldn’t find its groove afterward.

ON THE BUMP

— Perez ran into trouble early and often in this one.

The southpaw managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the first thanks to a beautiful catch in left field by Jose Peraza, but ran into more problems in the second.

After hitting Tyler Wade with a pitch, Perez allowed Aaron Hicks to launch an RBI double to center, driving Wade all the way home from first to put New York on the board. He then gave up a two-run blast to Luke Voit, which extended New York’s lead to three.

Louis V Launch pic.twitter.com/67QGaHVZN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 17, 2020

Perez had a much smoother third, sitting all three Yankees he faced in order. Thanks to the rain delay, however, he did not return to the mound for the fourth.

— Josh Osich took over in the fourth, but he ran into trouble early, too. The lefty gave up a solo shot to Thairo Estrada, allowing the Yankees to regain their three-run lead.

Osich gave up another leadoff homer in the fifth, allowing Voit to launch his second bomb of the game and make it a 5-1 game.

— Josh Taylor made his season debut in the sixth, dazzling with a nine-pitch 1-2-3 inning.

— Austin Price saw a similar fate as Perez and Osich in the seventh.

The righty gave up a leadoff homer to Hicks on his very first pitch of the inning. And just like that, the Yankees were up 6-2.

Flicka da Hicks. pic.twitter.com/dE8fGXO4d0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2020

— Heath Hembree had himself a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After going hitless through three, Boston’s bats woke up in the fourth.

Mongomery managed to sit the first two batters he faced in the inning before giving up back-to-back-to-back singles to J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez. Vazquez drove in the Sox’s first run of the game with his hit, trimming New York’s lead to two.

Boston had to wait to finish the fourth thanks to the rain delay, but ended the inning quietly.

— The Sox plated their second run of the game in the sixth off an Alex Verdugo ground-rule double.

— The Sox found a little magic in the ninth, though it wasn’t enough to tip the scales.

Jose Peraza got things going with a one-out triple off Aroldis Chapman, only to be driven in on a Jonathan Arauz double just one batter later to make it a 6-3 game. But Devers struck out to end the inning and the Sox’s hopes at an epic comeback.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Oye.

Red Sox have allowed 3+ homers 7 times this year, most in the majors. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 18, 2020

UP NEXT

The Sox begin a brief two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Fenway Park, with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. Zach Godley will take the hill for Boston, while Zach Eflin will get the ball for Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images