Bruce Cassidy Rules Chris Wagner Out For Game 5, Gives Update On Sean Kuraly

The Boston Bruins could be down a pair of bottom-six forwards Monday night.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday informed the media that Chris Wagner will not be available for Boston in Game 5 of its second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The fourth-line winger only logged 6:33 of ice time in the Bruins’ 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

Wagner’s typical linemate, Sean Kuraly, was labeled as questionable for Game 5 by Cassidy. Kuraly, who’s missed Boston’s last two games against Tampa Bay, skated Sunday and is “progressing,” per the Bruins head coach. As for other potential lineup changes, Nick Ritchie did not practice Sunday and will be reevaluted Monday.

The Bruins trail the Lightning 3-1 in the teams’ best-of-seven set. Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.