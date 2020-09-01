Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Leaves, Returns Vs. Lightning After Getting Checked Into Boards

UPDATE (9:39 p.m. ET): Charlie McAvoy has returned to the bench with just under five minutes to play in the third period.

ORIGINAL STORY: A scary moment occurred in the third period of Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Charlie McAvoy was at the boards trying to retrieve the puck when he was drilled in the numbers by Cedric Paquette that left the B’s defenseman down on the ice.

McAvoy remained down for several minutes before being helped off the ice.

You can view the hit here.

There was no penalty on the play.