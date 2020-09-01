Kevin Pillar Thanks Red Sox After Trade With Thoughtful Instagram Post

Kevin Pillar no longer is a member of the Boston Red Sox.

So, the outfielder offered up some thanks to the squad on his way out.

Pillar took to Instagram on Monday night after with a message of gratitude for the Sox after Boston traded him to the Colorado Rockies. And he made sure to leave in a classy way.

“Thank you @redsox organization. First class from top to bottom,” Pillar wrote in Monday’s post. “It was a dream to call Fenway home. Players and staff that I interacted with daily, I’ll miss you and be cheering for you from afar. Excited to be heading back west and joining the @rockies organization. ✌🏽headed to the mile high city 🏔”

Pillar averaged .274 at the plate in 30 games with Boston.