Bruce Cassidy hasn’t been the head coach of the Boston Bruins for very long, but has been an extremely turbulent time nonetheless.

The Bruins head coach currently sits fifth all-time in team history in playoff wins (23) after Game 1 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. Former B’s coach Harry Sinden sits one spot in front of Cassidy with 24 wins. Don Cherry currently occupies the No. 3 spot with 31, Art Ross is one ahead of him with 32 and Claude Julien is the high man with 57.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images