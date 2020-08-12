Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s one more day?

The Boston Bruins’ Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes has been postponed to Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. The two teams originally were supposed to drop the puck Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

How’d we get here? Well, 2020 keeps delivering as the weirdest year possible.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets also had their Game 1 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. But, at 9 p.m. ET, the squads headed into their fifth (!!!!!) overtime, where Brayden Point broke a 2-2- tie from above the left circle midway through the period. And because it takes roughly 90 minutes to prepare the ice, it certainly makes sense to move the game and get the ice as prepared as possible.

So, we will see you at 11 a..m. for Bruins-Hurricanes.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images