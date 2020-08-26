Cam Newton Reveals Curious Nickname For Patriots Teammate N’Keal Harry

Well, N’Keal Harry apparently has a nickname.

Cam Newton on Wednesday revealed he calls his New England Patriots teammate “Doughboy.” The veteran quarterback, who initially stopped himself after saying half the name, later expounded on the moniker when asked about it directly during a video conference call.

“It comes from the character Pillsbury Doughboy,” Newton told reporters, “And that is a specific brand that is used for caking. The rest is history. So, instead of calling him ‘Pillsbury Doughboy,’ I just cut it off at “Doughboy,” you know what I mean?”

When asked whether the nickname was related to any potential “softness” displayed by Harry on the football field, Newman added: “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. It’s more or less about him and his off-the-field prowess.”

Cam Newton Live Press Conference 8/26: https://t.co/LspKUYJcP5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 26, 2020

Make of that what you will.

In far more relevant news, Newton and Harry apparently are developing a strong chemistry on the football field.