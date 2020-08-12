Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets comes with playoff implications.
The Pacers currently are one game back of the Heat for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers are two games back of Miami. The Rockets, meanwhile, only are 1 1/2 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference. These tight races surely will make for an exciting final three days of the seeding round, which concludes Friday.
Here’s how to watch Pacers vs. Rockets online:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
