Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets comes with playoff implications.

The Pacers currently are one game back of the Heat for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers are two games back of Miami. The Rockets, meanwhile, only are 1 1/2 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference. These tight races surely will make for an exciting final three days of the seeding round, which concludes Friday.

Here’s how to watch Pacers vs. Rockets online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images