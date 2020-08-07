Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick saw an NFL-high eight of his New England Patriots players elect to opt out of the 2020 season over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But did Belichick, the second-oldest head coach in the NFL at 68 years old, ever consider sitting this season out?

“I feel very good about the environment that we’re in, so I feel fine,” Belichick said Friday in a video conference call.

Belichick also said that no one on the Patriots’ coaching staff opted out.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale, wide receiver Marqise Lee, tight end Matt LaCosse, right tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Najee Toran, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung all chose to opt out.

The Cleveland Browns had the second-most opt-outs, with five players electing to sit out the season.

