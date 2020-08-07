Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chances are the brief Premier League offseason will be fruitful for Liverpool.

Reds stars Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold and manager Jurgen Klopp were named to the shortlist for three Premier League awards Friday. Their nominations follow Liverpool’s triumphant 2019-20 campaign, in which the club won the Premier League title for the first time.

Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Mane are in the running for the Premier League Player of the Season award. Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne likely is their chief rival, while Southampton’s Danny Ings, Burnley’s Nick Pope and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy are the other nominees.

Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer Of The Year award for 2019-20 last month.

Mane scored 18 goals and assisted on seven more, providing constant menace on the left side of Liverpool’s attack.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, is the front-runner for the Young Player of the Season award. His 13 assists are a Premier League record for a defender, and he also scored four goals.

Time to have your say! Who should be the @TAGHeuer Young Player of the Season? VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/efUQm2q6o8#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/EAS8uZ6iNw — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020

Having guided Liverpool to a club-record 99 points in the campaign, Jurgen Klopp is a favorite to win the Manager of the Season award.

The sporting public will decide the winners of these awards by a vote on the Premier League’s website. PremierLeague.com. The Premier League will announce the winners Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com