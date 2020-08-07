Jarrett Stidham showed just how much he learned from former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Friday, as the second-year signal-caller said all the right things during his first video conference of the season.

Stidham admitted the offseason was “different” and “unexpected” with so much changing — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Patriots roster changes.

First, of course, there was Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay, which prompted Stidham to get more in contact with receivers Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu on social media. Then there were the rumors that Stidham was the expected starter in New England, becoming Brady’s heir apparent.

All of a sudden, though, everything changed when Patriots signed ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton. The conversation quickly turned into opinions that Stidham could not beat out a fully-healthy Newton. All of that had to be tough to handle, right?

Stidham, however, explained that he wasn’t bothered when he first heard about the acquisition.

“Yeah, I was actually back in Texas visiting some family when everything happened. But I, honestly, I was excited. What a great opportunity to compete with another great player, compete with (Brian Hoyer) and Cam. So, you know, I was really excited for the opportunity ahead,” Stidham told reporters, via the team.

Excited.

On one hand, Stidham certainly could be lying through his teeth. Disappointment would be a human reaction, of course. But could you imagine him even saying he was “content,” or something along those lines? It probably wouldn’t have went over well for the 23-year-old quarterback who, truthfully, has yet to earn anything in the NFL.

On the other hand, if Stidham isn’t lying and really is “excited,” well, the Patriots have found one highly competitive individual. And that will make the remainder of training camp all the more fun to watch. After all, Stidham noted he is “definitely ready” to start if called upon.

The Patriots will have their first practice on Aug. 12, with the pads coming on Aug. 17. The campaign officially will kick off with their season opener against the Miami Dolphins, which is scheduled for Sep. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images