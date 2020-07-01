Mohamed Sanu has been putting in work this offseason, and it’s not going unnoticed.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has had a camera crew following him for many of his workouts this offseason, so we’ve gotten to see a variety of Sanu’s drills — from catching punts over a house to receiving passes while running up a hill.

On Monday, Sanu posted some photos of his workout, which was met with brief responses by both Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham.

View this post on Instagram

Snap down..

A post shared by Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@mohamedsanu) on

And here are the comments.

Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu; Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Mohamed Sanu Instagram/@mohamedsanu

Sanu on Tuesday ended up working out with his new quarterback, Cam Newton, while Brady was leaving weird comments on Julian Edelman’s Instagram posts.

More Patriots: Dalton Keene Has Message For Skip Bayless, Who Trashed Team’s Tight Ends

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images