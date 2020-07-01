Mohamed Sanu has been putting in work this offseason, and it’s not going unnoticed.
The New England Patriots wide receiver has had a camera crew following him for many of his workouts this offseason, so we’ve gotten to see a variety of Sanu’s drills — from catching punts over a house to receiving passes while running up a hill.
On Monday, Sanu posted some photos of his workout, which was met with brief responses by both Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham.
And here are the comments.
Sanu on Tuesday ended up working out with his new quarterback, Cam Newton, while Brady was leaving weird comments on Julian Edelman’s Instagram posts.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images