The New England Patriots have added another body to their deepest position group.

The Patriots on Sunday acquired cornerback Michael Jackson from the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team announced.

Jackson, a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, has yet to play a defensive snap at the NFL level. He appeared in one game and played two special teams snaps for the Lions, who signed him off the Cowboys’ practice squad last October.

The 23-year-old played his college ball at Miami, where he was teammates with Patriots undrafted rookie receiver Jeff Thomas. Jackson was a two-year starter for the Hurricanes, tallying four interceptions as a junior in 2017 and six pass breakups as a senior in 2018.

Jackson, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, will have a difficult time earning a roster spot in New England. He joins a cornerback room that returns all six members from last season (Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and special teamer Justin Bethel), plus D’Angelo Ross and UDFA Myles Bryant.

With Jackson aboard, the Patriots have four open spots on their 80-man roster. Their first training camp practice is scheduled for this Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images