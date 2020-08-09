Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s seven-game slate Sunday will include a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

This will mark the fifth seeding game for the 76ers, who currently are riding a three-game win streak. The Trail Blazers have fared fairly well inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble so far as well, posting a 3-2 record over five seeding games.

Sunday will be the second meeting of the season between Philadelphia and Portland. The Sixers claimed a 129-128 win in early November.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

