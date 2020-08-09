The NBA’s seven-game slate Sunday will include a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.
This will mark the fifth seeding game for the 76ers, who currently are riding a three-game win streak. The Trail Blazers have fared fairly well inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble so far as well, posting a 3-2 record over five seeding games.
Sunday will be the second meeting of the season between Philadelphia and Portland. The Sixers claimed a 129-128 win in early November.
Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images