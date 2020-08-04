Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The message Gordon Hayward projects is rooted in his personal passion.

The Boston Celtics forward explained Tuesday why he wears “Education Reform” on the back of his jersey.

Hayward turned heads last week when he revealed the slogan as his message of choice, as it contrasts with the messages some of his teammates picked, such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Equality” and “Freedom.”

“There are a lot of issues that are going on right now that need to be fixed and change,” Hayward told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “One thing that I’m passionate about is education. I think education is the key. Especially having little kids of my own, giving little kids the opportunity, it hits home.

“Everybody should have an equal opportunity, and certainly, there’s a lot of places that don’t. It’s those places that really need our support. There’s a lot to be done in that area. My wife and I have been in the education sector in Boston since we’ve gotten here, and it’s something that we’ll continue to do.”

The NBA has permitted players to wear social justice-related messages on the backs of their jerseys, instead of their last names. Hayward and 10 other players chose “Education Reform” from a list of options.

For those who have been wondering why Hayward picked this message, you now have your answer.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images