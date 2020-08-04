Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Winnipeg Jets might be pretty shorthanded as they try to win a pivotal third game.

The Jets and Calgary Flames are set to meet Tuesday in Game 3 of their best-of-five qualifying round series. Both teams have won one game so far, so loser Tuesday will be on the brink of elimination.

Winnipeg potentially could be without one or both of Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, though the Jets managed to win Game 2 on Monday without either.

Here’s how to watch Flames vs. Jets online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network, NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

