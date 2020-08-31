Heat Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Two beasts in the East will open a second-round NBA Playoffs series Monday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will collide in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Both teams made quick work of their first-round opponents. The Heat swept the Indiana Pacers, while the top-seeded Bucks only needed five games to move past the Orlando Magic.

The sides last met during the seeding round. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. claimed a 130-116 win back on Aug. 6, but Miami was without Jimmy Butler in that contest.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Bucks online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT