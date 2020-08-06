The NBA’s Thursday slate will feature a matchup between two of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference.
The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will square off with the third-seeded Miami Heat inside the league’s Orlando bubble. The Bucks are coming off a historic loss to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Heat notched an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, despite playing without Jimmy Butler.
This will mark the third meeting of the season between Milwaukee and Miami. The Heat claimed both head-to-head matchups, including an overtime win at Fiserv Forum.
Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Bucks online and on TV:
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images