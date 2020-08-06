Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s Thursday slate will feature a matchup between two of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will square off with the third-seeded Miami Heat inside the league’s Orlando bubble. The Bucks are coming off a historic loss to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Heat notched an impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, despite playing without Jimmy Butler.

This will mark the third meeting of the season between Milwaukee and Miami. The Heat claimed both head-to-head matchups, including an overtime win at Fiserv Forum.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Bucks online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images