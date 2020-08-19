Here’s Why J.D. Martinez Was Removed From Red Sox-Phillies Game

The Red Sox already were down three veterans heading into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. And Boston suffered another blow in the fifth inning.

J.D. Martinez exited the matchup after going 1-for-2 with an RBI. The move was pretty unexpected, so it certainly raised some concerns.

But it turns out the 32-year-old simply was dehydrated, as mentioned during the NESN broadcast, and was removed to likely get some fluids and electrolytes back in his body.

While he avoided injury, losing Martinez’s bat is a blow to Boston’s offense.