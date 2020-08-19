Joe Montana Has Been There, Has No Doubt Tom Brady Will Fit In With New Team

Tom Brady now is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. But before he ever steps foot on the field for a game in a red and pewter gray uniform, it’s already understood that he’ll be remembered as a New England Patriot when he does decide to hang up the cleats.

And how could he not with 20 years and six Super Bowls being won up in Massachusetts?

Similarly to how fellow NFL legend Joe Montana, who Brady himself idolized growing up, always will be remembered for his time with the San Francisco 49ers as opposed to his short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But as Brady makes this transition to a new team, Montana has no doubt he’ll acclimate himself just fine.

“I think one of the things that happens when you go to a new team like that, the first thing they want to see is your personality when you get into the locker room,” Montana said on Monday’s episode of “Pardon My Take.”

“The other form of acceptance is, when you get on the field, they want to see what makes you different… You slowly work your way into the acceptance in the first training camp, or playing golf in the afternoon or at lunch time with the guys… It just takes doing the things for acceptance. But someone like Tom, he won’t have a problem. His personality lends itself to easy acceptance, and obviously, what he’s been able to accomplish.”

A week into training camp, it looks like he’s already earned the adoration of his new squad, with Mike Evans calling Brady “one of his favorite teammates.”

And with the addition of fellow former Patriot, Rob Gronkowski, the duo seriously is impressing the rest of the Buccaneers offense.

“You add him and crazy man Gronk into the mix and who knows what’s going to happen,” Montana said.

We guess we’re going to find out.