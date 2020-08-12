Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton apparently already has made a strong impression on the Patriots locker room, but it’s unclear whether it’s of the positive or negative variety.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday spoke to an anonymous Patriots player about Newton, who just started his first training camp in New England. The player’s observation was interesting, to say the least.

Take a look:

Spoke to one #Patriots player last night. Asked about Cam Newton. "He's already the show." More on @nflnetwork at 1. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 12, 2020

So, what to make of this?

It’s possible to interpret the quote as Newton bringing his confidence and charisma into a Patriots locker room that typically isn’t known for strong personalities. This wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

However, it’s also possible to read the observation as Newton being self-centered and egotistical in an off-putting way.

Of course, what Newton ultimately does or doesn’t do on the football field is what really will matter.

