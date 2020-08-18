The Boston Bruins are on the board.
Boston entered the third period of Monday night’s Game 4 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-0 deficit in hand, but Jake DeBrusk had something to say about it.
The young left-winger broke away from the Hurricanes’ defense and had a one-on-one face-off with Carolina’s netminder and was able to put it by him, despite being tripped in the process.
Check out the play in the video above!
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images