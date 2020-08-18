Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

And just like that, the Bruins had their first lead of the game.

Boston was down 2-0 heading into the third period of Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, but two quick goals from the B’s knotted the score.

Jake DeBrusk got it started when he scooted through the Canes’ defense and potted a pretty goal over a sprawling James Reimer. The Bruins winger went airborne before finding twine.

🎶 Soarin' Flyin' 🎶 Jake DeBrusk makes it a 1 goal game. 🚨#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/i9TE99pR1Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 18, 2020

Then it was Connor Clifton’s turn just 2:44 later.

Joakim Nordstrom fed Clifton in the faceoff circle when the defenseman sent a rocket to the back of the net to make it 2-2.

But we weren’t done just yet, folks.

Brad Marchand gave Boston its first lead of the game off a pass from Torey Krug off the sideboards that beat Reimer on the breakaway.

From down 2-0 to up 3-2, it's been a heckuva 3rd period for the @NHLBruins 🚨#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/OT6B6BK1ml — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 18, 2020

Oh, but the Bruins still weren’t done.

DeBrusk added his second goal — the B’s fourth in 5:44 of play — of the period for the 4-2 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images