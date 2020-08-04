(UPDATE , 7:25 p.m. ET): According to SportsNet’s Chris Johnston, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin was

taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The Leafs also issued an update:

(ORIGINAL STORY): A scary scene unfolded in the final two minutes of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ qualifying Game 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin chased the puck behind his team’s net when he was cross-checked by Pierre-Luc Dubois. As Muzzin was trying to regain his balance he fell awkwardly into Oliver Bjorkstrand’s legs.

Muzzin tried to stand but was unable to, and a team trainer helped him lay flat on his back as a stretcher was brought out.

You can watch the collision here.

Fortunately, Muzzin was seen moving his legs and had his eyes open as he was being stretchered off the ice.

The Maple Leafs tied the series with Columbus with a 3-0 win.

More NHL: Tyler Seguin Reveals Motivation Behind Kneeling During National Anthem

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images