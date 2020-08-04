Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Mitch Moreland was physically “ready to go.”

The first baseman confirmed this in his first at-bat, blasting a solo shot to right field in the second inning and giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Hunter Renfroe attempted to rob him, but the ball was just out of reach.

Check it out:

Mitch came out swingin'. 💪 pic.twitter.com/D0srFjzWKJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2020

Moreland now has three home runs on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images