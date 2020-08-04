Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What will the Boston Red Sox’s pitching rotation look like in 2021?

Well, that’s a difficult question. Boston’s rotation looks completely different from 2019 with Nathan Eovaldi as the lone returnee. The Red Sox traded David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rick Porcello signed with the New York Mets in free agency and both Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez are unable to pitch due to injury.

This could pave the way for youngsters like Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata or even Jay Groome to make their way to the big league. The squad also could bring fresh faces to fill the role, though things remain up in the air.

For more on the staff, check out NESN’s Tom Caron and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier’s conversation on the staff on Tuesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

