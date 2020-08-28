Commissioner Rob Manfred Releases Statement After MLB Games Postponed

Major League Baseball joined the NBA and NHL in postponing games Thursday night to help bring awareness to systemic racism.

Six baseball games, including the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays matchup, were not played. The news comes in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot by police in Wisconsin.

The NBA and NHL also will not be playing Thursday, with the NHL postponing its slate of Friday games, as well.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement of his own Thursday night regarding the postponements.

“Over the past two days, players on a number of Clubs have decided not to play games,” it read. “I have said both publicly and privately that I respect those decisions and support the need to address social injustice.”

Read the whole statement below:

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement tonight: pic.twitter.com/85QkrrbpS4 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 28, 2020

As of now, games for Friday are scheduled to take place as scheduled.