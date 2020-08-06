Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball teams have to cut rosters from 30 to 28 on Thursday, and it appears the Boston Red Sox have decided who their roster casualties will be.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox sent Chris Mazza and Matt Hall down to get their roster to 28.

Mazza was called up last week, replacing Jonathan Lucroy on the roster. He only appeared in a game once but looked good, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Saturday, giving up just one hit.

Hall cracked the Opening Day roster and made a pair of appearances, once as an opener. He had a tough go of it in 4 2/3 innings though, allowing eight runs on seven hits for an 0-1 record with a 15.43 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images